Is Global Ship Lease (GSL) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Global Ship Lease (GSL) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Global Ship Lease is one of 136 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #16 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Global Ship Lease is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GSL's full-year earnings has moved 4.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that GSL has returned about 26.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have gained about 10.1% on average. This means that Global Ship Lease is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Ryder (R). The stock has returned 18.8% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Ryder's current year EPS has increased 3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Global Ship Lease belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #216 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 22.3% so far this year, meaning that GSL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Ryder falls under the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry. Currently, this industry has 10 stocks and is ranked #232. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +8.2%.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Global Ship Lease and Ryder as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

