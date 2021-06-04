Is Global Ship Lease (GSL) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Global Ship Lease (GSL) is a stock many investors are watching right now. GSL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 5.40, which compares to its industry's average of 7.01. Over the last 12 months, GSL's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.76 and as low as 2.40, with a median of 5.14.

Investors should also recognize that GSL has a P/B ratio of 1.08. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.09. Over the past year, GSL's P/B has been as high as 1.36 and as low as 0.17, with a median of 0.40.

Finally, our model also underscores that GSL has a P/CF ratio of 4.88. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. GSL's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 6.37. GSL's P/CF has been as high as 5.11 and as low as 0.83, with a median of 1.93, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Global Ship Lease's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that GSL is an impressive value stock right now.

