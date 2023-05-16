Is Global Ship Lease (GSL) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Global Ship Lease (GSL). GSL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 2.06 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 4.84. Over the past 52 weeks, GSL's Forward P/E has been as high as 2.96 and as low as 1.85, with a median of 2.19.

We should also highlight that GSL has a P/B ratio of 0.66. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1. Over the past 12 months, GSL's P/B has been as high as 1.08 and as low as 0.60, with a median of 0.71.

Finally, investors should note that GSL has a P/CF ratio of 1.84. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 2.66. Over the past 52 weeks, GSL's P/CF has been as high as 3.33 and as low as 1.66, with a median of 1.98.

Another great Transportation - Shipping stock you could consider is Scorpio Tankers (STNG), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 4.81 and a PEG ratio of 0.15 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 4.84 and 0.26, respectively.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.