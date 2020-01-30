Is Global Payments (GPN) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Business Services space have likely heard of Global Payments (GPN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Global Payments is one of 189 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. GPN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPN's full-year earnings has moved 2.70% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, GPN has returned 9.15% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 5.47% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Global Payments is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, GPN belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry, a group that includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #53 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 7.69% so far this year, so GPN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track GPN. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

