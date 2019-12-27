Is Global Payments (GPN) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Business Services space have likely heard of Global Payments (GPN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Global Payments is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 191 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. GPN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPN's full-year earnings has moved 0.34% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, GPN has moved about 77.92% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 34.74%. This shows that Global Payments is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, GPN belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry, a group that includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #71 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 46.52% this year, meaning that GPN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to GPN as it looks to continue its solid performance.

