Is Global Payments (GPN) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Business Services space have likely heard of Global Payments (GPN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Global Payments is one of 191 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. GPN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPN's full-year earnings has moved 0.37% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, GPN has gained about 69.86% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 30.72% on average. This means that Global Payments is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, GPN belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry, a group that includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 42.26% so far this year, so GPN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to GPN as it looks to continue its solid performance.

