Is Global Payments (GPN) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Global Payments (GPN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of GPN and the rest of the Business Services group's stocks.

Global Payments is one of 191 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. GPN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPN's full-year earnings has moved 0.43% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, GPN has returned 75.03% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 30.15% on average. This shows that Global Payments is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, GPN belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry, a group that includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #60 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 41.80% this year, meaning that GPN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Business Services sector will want to keep a close eye on GPN as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

