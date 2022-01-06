Is Global Partners LP (GLP) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Global Partners LP (GLP) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Global Partners LP is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 256 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Global Partners LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLP's full-year earnings has moved 25.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, GLP has returned 3.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 3.8% on average. This shows that Global Partners LP is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Halliburton (HAL), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 10.1%.

The consensus estimate for Halliburton's current year EPS has increased 5.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Global Partners LP belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 4.7% so far this year, so GLP is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Halliburton belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. This 28-stock industry is currently ranked #90. The industry has moved +3.6% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Global Partners LP and Halliburton as they could maintain their solid performance.

