Is Global Partners (GLP) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Global Partners (GLP) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Global Partners is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 254 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. GLP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLP's full-year earnings has moved 46.15% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, GLP has gained about 33.27% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 18.23% on average. This means that Global Partners is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, GLP belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #153 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 26.58% this year, meaning that GLP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Oils-Energy sector will want to keep a close eye on GLP as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

