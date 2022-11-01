Is Global Partners (GLP) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Global Partners LP (GLP) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Global Partners LP is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 251 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Global Partners LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLP's full-year earnings has moved 42.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that GLP has returned about 43% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 40% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Global Partners LP is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 44.7%.

For DCP Midstream Partners, LP, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Global Partners LP belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry, a group that includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #27 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 22.8% this year, meaning that GLP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, DCP Midstream Partners, LP falls under the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry. Currently, this industry has 13 stocks and is ranked #44. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +14.5%.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Global Partners LP and DCP Midstream Partners, LP as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.