Is Global Industrial Company's (NYSE:GIC) Stock's Recent Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Global Industrial's (NYSE:GIC) stock is up by 4.2% over the past three months. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Global Industrial's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Global Industrial is:

47% = US$88m ÷ US$188m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.47 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Global Industrial's Earnings Growth And 47% ROE

To begin with, Global Industrial has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 22% which is quite remarkable. This likely paved the way for the modest 8.5% net income growth seen by Global Industrial over the past five years. growth

As a next step, we compared Global Industrial's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 15% in the same period.

NYSE:GIC Past Earnings Growth August 22nd 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is GIC worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether GIC is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Global Industrial Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Global Industrial has a three-year median payout ratio of 35%, which implies that it retains the remaining 65% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, Global Industrial is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of six years of paying a dividend.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Global Industrial's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

