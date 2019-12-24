Is GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

GlaxoSmithKline plc is one of 883 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. GSK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GSK's full-year earnings has moved 9.73% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, GSK has moved about 22.61% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 11.36%. This means that GlaxoSmithKline plc is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, GSK belongs to the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry, which includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 16.34% this year, meaning that GSK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track GSK. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.