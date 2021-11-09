Is GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of GSK and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

GlaxoSmithKline plc is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1121 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. GSK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GSK's full-year earnings has moved 11.50% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, GSK has moved about 16.22% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 3.48% on average. This shows that GlaxoSmithKline plc is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, GSK belongs to the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry, a group that includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 19.41% so far this year, so GSK is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

GSK will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.