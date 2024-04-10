Is Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Gladstone Commercial is one of 859 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Gladstone Commercial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GOOD's full-year earnings has moved 5.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, GOOD has moved about 3.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 3.5% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Gladstone Commercial is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Heritage Insurance (HRTG). The stock is up 58.3% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Heritage Insurance's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Gladstone Commercial belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, which includes 95 individual stocks and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 5% so far this year, so GOOD is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Heritage Insurance belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. This 40-stock industry is currently ranked #26. The industry has moved +16% year to date.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Gladstone Commercial and Heritage Insurance as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Free Report – The Bitcoin Profit Phenomenon

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you pursue massive profits from the world’s first and largest decentralized form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%.

Zacks predicts another significant surge. Click below for Bitcoin: A Tumultuous Yet Resilient History.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.