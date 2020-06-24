Is Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Gilead Sciences (GILD) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Gilead Sciences is one of 887 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. GILD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GILD's full-year earnings has moved 6.23% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, GILD has gained about 15.50% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 0.17%. This means that Gilead Sciences is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, GILD belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 381 individual stocks and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 13.57% so far this year, so GILD is performing better in this area.

GILD will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

