Is Gilead Sciences (GILD) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Gilead Sciences (GILD), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Gilead Sciences is a member of our Medical group, which includes 888 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. GILD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GILD's full-year earnings has moved 6.02% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that GILD has returned about 18.11% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 0.21% on average. This means that Gilead Sciences is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, GILD belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 382 individual stocks and currently sits at #29 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 7.16% so far this year, so GILD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to GILD as it looks to continue its solid performance.

