Is Gildan Activewear (GIL) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Gildan Activewear (GIL) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Gildan Activewear is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 286 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Gildan Activewear is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GIL's full-year earnings has moved 0.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that GIL has returned about 6.9% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 3%. This means that Gildan Activewear is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Hyatt Hotels (H). The stock has returned 16.6% year-to-date.

In Hyatt Hotels' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 10.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Gildan Activewear is a member of the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #214 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 21.6% so far this year, so GIL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Hyatt Hotels, however, belongs to the Hotels and Motels industry. Currently, this 13-stock industry is ranked #159. The industry has moved +10% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Gildan Activewear and Hyatt Hotels as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

