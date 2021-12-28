Is Gildan Activewear (GIL) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Gildan Activewear (GIL) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Gildan Activewear is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 274 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Gildan Activewear is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GIL's full-year earnings has moved 8.8% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, GIL has moved about 48.4% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 10.1%. This means that Gildan Activewear is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Oxford Industries (OXM) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 51.5%.

In Oxford Industries' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 14.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Gildan Activewear is a member of the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #41 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 10.7% so far this year, so GIL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Oxford Industries is also part of the same industry.

Gildan Activewear and Oxford Industries could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

