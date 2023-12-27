Is GIII Apparel Group (GIII) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. G-III Apparel Group (GIII) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

G-III Apparel Group is one of 281 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. G-III Apparel Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GIII's full-year earnings has moved 21.6% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, GIII has returned 147.7% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 17.5%. This means that G-III Apparel Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Royal Caribbean (RCL) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 160.9%.

Over the past three months, Royal Caribbean's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, G-III Apparel Group belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, a group that includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #172 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 20.1% so far this year, so GIII is performing better in this area.

Royal Caribbean, however, belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry. Currently, this 35-stock industry is ranked #156. The industry has moved +25.9% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to G-III Apparel Group and Royal Caribbean as they could maintain their solid performance.

