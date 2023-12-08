Is GIII Apparel Group (GIII) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. G-III Apparel Group (GIII) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

G-III Apparel Group is one of 281 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. G-III Apparel Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GIII's full-year earnings has moved 21.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, GIII has gained about 119.3% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 12.5%. This means that G-III Apparel Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Royal Caribbean (RCL). The stock has returned 141.7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Royal Caribbean's current year EPS has increased 6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, G-III Apparel Group is a member of the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #162 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 12.8% so far this year, meaning that GIII is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Royal Caribbean, however, belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry. Currently, this 35-stock industry is ranked #142. The industry has moved +18.3% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to G-III Apparel Group and Royal Caribbean as they could maintain their solid performance.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.