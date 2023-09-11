Is GIII Apparel Group (GIII) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has G-III Apparel Group (GIII) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

G-III Apparel Group is one of 282 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. G-III Apparel Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GIII's full-year earnings has moved 13.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that GIII has returned about 72.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 8.5% on average. This means that G-III Apparel Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Skechers (SKX), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 16.9%.

The consensus estimate for Skechers' current year EPS has increased 7.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, G-III Apparel Group is a member of the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #211 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 0.9% so far this year, meaning that GIII is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Skechers, however, belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry. Currently, this 12-stock industry is ranked #191. The industry has moved -17.4% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to G-III Apparel Group and Skechers as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.