Is Gevo Stock Poised For Further Gains After Doubling Over The Last Week?

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO), a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company, saw its stock price rally by about 107% over the last 5 trading days and is up by about 210% since the start of this year. There are a couple of reasons for the rally. The company develops bio-based alternatives to petroleum-based products. For example, it takes crops like corn and transforms them into conventional fuel that can be used in existing vehicles. With the new Biden administration – which is seen as pro-renewable energy being sworn into the White House, investors are likely betting that Gevo’s business will see increasing traction. Moreover, the company’s co-founder, Nobel Prize winner Frances Arnold, was named to President Biden’s science team. The company also said that it closed on a recent $350 million stock offering, which should help it bolster liquidity and cut risk. The company intends to use these funds for capital projects, working capital, and general corporate purposes.

Now, is Gevo stock poised to rise further? It seems unlikely in the near-term. Specifically, there is a 90% chance of a decline in Gevo stock over the next month (21 trading days) based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last 5 years. The stock also looks somewhat pricey trading at over 300x projected 2021 Revenues. See our analysis on Gevo Stock Chances of Rise for more details. However, the stock could do well in the longer run, given its technology and contracts which are valued at over $1.5 billion. Last year the company signed a deal to deliver 25 million gallons per year of renewable hydrocarbons to Trafigura, a commodities trading group.

