Is Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Gevo's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2021, Gevo had US$66.7m of debt, up from US$15.7m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But on the other hand it also has US$264.0m in cash, leading to a US$197.3m net cash position.

A Look At Gevo's Liabilities

NasdaqCM:GEVO Debt to Equity History November 5th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Gevo had liabilities of US$21.5m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$88.1m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$264.0m as well as receivables valued at US$847.0k due within 12 months. So it actually has US$155.3m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Gevo could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Gevo has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Gevo's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Gevo made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$1.2m, which is a fall of 93%. That makes us nervous, to say the least.

So How Risky Is Gevo?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And in the last year Gevo had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$46m and booked a US$53m accounting loss. With only US$197.3m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example Gevo has 5 warning signs (and 2 which don't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

