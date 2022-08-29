Is Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Using Too Much Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Geron Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2022 Geron had debt of US$50.4m, up from US$34.4m in one year. But it also has US$219.3m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$168.9m net cash. NasdaqGS:GERN Debt to Equity History August 29th 2022

How Strong Is Geron's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Geron had liabilities of US$46.9m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$49.2m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$219.3m in cash and US$4.25m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$127.4m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Geron could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Geron boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Geron's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Geron wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 235%, to US$1.3m. When it comes to revenue growth, that's like nailing the game winning 3-pointer!

So How Risky Is Geron?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And in the last year Geron had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$108m of cash and made a loss of US$117m. However, it has net cash of US$168.9m, so it has a bit of time before it will need more capital. Importantly, Geron's revenue growth is hot to trot. While unprofitable companies can be risky, they can also grow hard and fast in those pre-profit years. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Geron you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

