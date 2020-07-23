Is Geron (GERN) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Geron (GERN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of GERN and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Geron is one of 903 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. GERN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GERN's full-year earnings has moved 41.96% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that GERN has returned about 38.60% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 3.22% on average. This means that Geron is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, GERN is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 393 individual companies and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 10.41% so far this year, so GERN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to GERN as it looks to continue its solid performance.

