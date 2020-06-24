Is Geron (GERN) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Geron (GERN) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Geron is a member of our Medical group, which includes 887 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. GERN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GERN's full-year earnings has moved 41.96% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that GERN has returned about 42.65% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 0.17% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Geron is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, GERN belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 381 individual stocks and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 13.57% so far this year, so GERN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on GERN as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

