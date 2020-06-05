Is Geron (GERN) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Geron (GERN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of GERN and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Geron is a member of our Medical group, which includes 888 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. GERN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GERN's full-year earnings has moved 27.83% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, GERN has moved about 13.23% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -1.41% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Geron is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, GERN is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 382 individual companies and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 7.21% so far this year, so GERN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to GERN as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.