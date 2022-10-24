Is Geron (GERN) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Geron (GERN) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Geron is one of 1187 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Geron is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GERN's full-year earnings has moved 3.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, GERN has gained about 90.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -21.4% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Geron is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (KNSA). The stock has returned 6.3% year-to-date.

In Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 66.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Geron belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 562 individual stocks and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 24.8% so far this year, meaning that GERN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. is also part of the same industry.

Geron and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.





Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Geron Corporation (GERN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (KNSA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.