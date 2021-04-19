Is Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) Popular Amongst Insiders?

The big shareholder groups in Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Geospace Technologies is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$112m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Geospace Technologies.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Geospace Technologies?

NasdaqGS:GEOS Ownership Breakdown April 19th 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Geospace Technologies does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Geospace Technologies' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqGS:GEOS Earnings and Revenue Growth April 19th 2021

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Geospace Technologies. The company's largest shareholder is Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc., with ownership of 10.0%. With 9.8% and 5.5% of the shares outstanding respectively, FMR LLC and Dimensional Fund Advisors L.P. are the second and third largest shareholders. Furthermore, CEO Walter Wheeler is the owner of 0.6% of the company's shares.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 11 have the combined ownership of 52% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Geospace Technologies

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Geospace Technologies Corporation. It has a market capitalization of just US$112m, and insiders have US$5.9m worth of shares, in their own names. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though I generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public holds a 32% stake in Geospace Technologies. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Geospace Technologies that you should be aware of.

