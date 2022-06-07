Is Geopark (GPRK) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Geopark (GPRK) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Geopark is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 256 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Geopark is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPRK's full-year earnings has moved 25.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, GPRK has gained about 53.3% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 42%. This shows that Geopark is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Gulfport Energy (GPOR) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 45.8%.

For Gulfport Energy, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 18.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Geopark belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #18 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 67.1% so far this year, so GPRK is slightly underperforming its industry in this area. Gulfport Energy is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Geopark and Gulfport Energy. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.