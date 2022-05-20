Is Geopark (GPRK) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Geopark (GPRK) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Geopark is one of 256 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Geopark is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPRK's full-year earnings has moved 25.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, GPRK has gained about 30.8% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 30%. This shows that Geopark is outperforming its peers so far this year.

PBF Energy (PBF) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 135.2%.

Over the past three months, PBF Energy's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 276.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Geopark belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 42% this year, meaning that GPRK is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, PBF Energy falls under the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. Currently, this industry has 14 stocks and is ranked #20. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +30.2%.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Geopark and PBF Energy as they could maintain their solid performance.

