Is Genuine Parts (GPC) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Genuine Parts (GPC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Genuine Parts is one of 129 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Genuine Parts is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPC's full-year earnings has moved 1.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, GPC has returned 13.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of -23.2% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Genuine Parts is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Mazda Motor Corporation (MZDAY). The stock has returned 8.8% year-to-date.

In Mazda Motor Corporation's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 12.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Genuine Parts is a member of the Automotive - Replacement Parts industry, which includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #213 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 10.3% so far this year, meaning that GPC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Mazda Motor Corporation belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry. This 28-stock industry is currently ranked #154. The industry has moved -28.9% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to Genuine Parts and Mazda Motor Corporation as they could maintain their solid performance.





