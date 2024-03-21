Is Gentherm (THRM) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Gentherm (THRM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Gentherm is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 111 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Gentherm is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for THRM's full-year earnings has moved 1% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, THRM has moved about 3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have lost about 6.4% on average. This shows that Gentherm is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector, Porsche Automobil Holding SE Unsponsored ADR (POAHY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 4.7%.

The consensus estimate for Porsche Automobil Holding SE Unsponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 101.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Gentherm belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, a group that includes 55 individual companies and currently sits at #142 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 4.3% so far this year, so THRM is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Porsche Automobil Holding SE Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry. This 25-stock industry is currently ranked #64. The industry has moved +22.1% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to Gentherm and Porsche Automobil Holding SE Unsponsored ADR as they could maintain their solid performance.

