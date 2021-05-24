Is Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) A Risky Investment?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Gentherm Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Gentherm had debt of US$61.8m at the end of March 2021, a reduction from US$234.2m over a year. However, it does have US$171.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$109.1m.

A Look At Gentherm's Liabilities

NasdaqGS:THRM Debt to Equity History May 24th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Gentherm had liabilities of US$222.8m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$96.9m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$171.0m as well as receivables valued at US$251.0m due within 12 months. So it actually has US$102.2m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Gentherm has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that Gentherm has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

Also good is that Gentherm grew its EBIT at 19% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Gentherm can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Gentherm has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, Gentherm recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 98% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Gentherm has net cash of US$109.1m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. The cherry on top was that in converted 98% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$97m. So is Gentherm's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Gentherm that you should be aware of.

