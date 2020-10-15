Is Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Genocea Biosciences is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 933 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. GNCA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GNCA's full-year earnings has moved 22.88% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, GNCA has gained about 22.70% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 1.60% on average. This means that Genocea Biosciences is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, GNCA belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 181 individual stocks and currently sits at #164 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 5.74% so far this year, meaning that GNCA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track GNCA. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

