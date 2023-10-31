Is Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Genius Sports Limited (GENI) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Genius Sports Limited is one of 628 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Genius Sports Limited is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GENI's full-year earnings has moved 9.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, GENI has moved about 33.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 30.5% on average. This means that Genius Sports Limited is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Intel (INTC) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 35%.

The consensus estimate for Intel's current year EPS has increased 16.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Genius Sports Limited belongs to the Internet - Content industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 21.7% so far this year, so GENI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Intel belongs to the Semiconductor - General industry. This 8-stock industry is currently ranked #95. The industry has moved +102.8% year to date.

Genius Sports Limited and Intel could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

