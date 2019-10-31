Is Genesis Healthcare (GEN) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Genesis Healthcare (GEN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of GEN and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Genesis Healthcare is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 888 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. GEN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GEN's full-year earnings has moved 37.42% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, GEN has returned 9.32% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 3.45% on average. This means that Genesis Healthcare is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, GEN belongs to the Medical - Nursing Homes industry, a group that includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 11.69% this year, meaning that GEN is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

GEN will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

