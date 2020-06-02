Is Genesco (GCO) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Genesco (GCO) is a stock many investors are watching right now. GCO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 5.30 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 12.85. Over the past 52 weeks, GCO's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.80 and as low as 1.84, with a median of 9.06.

We also note that GCO holds a PEG ratio of 0.58. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GCO's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.33. Over the past 52 weeks, GCO's PEG has been as high as 2.56 and as low as 0.37, with a median of 1.85.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. GCO has a P/S ratio of 0.13. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.37.

Finally, investors should note that GCO has a P/CF ratio of 2.36. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 8.59. Over the past 52 weeks, GCO's P/CF has been as high as 40.38 and as low as 1.13, with a median of 22.58.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Genesco's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that GCO is an impressive value stock right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.