Is General Motors (GM) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is General Motors Company (GM) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

General Motors Company is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 111 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. General Motors Company is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GM's full-year earnings has moved 17% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, GM has moved about 10% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have lost about 8% on average. This shows that General Motors Company is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Paccar (PCAR). The stock is up 17.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Paccar's current year EPS has increased 10.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, General Motors Company belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry, a group that includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 23.7% so far this year, so GM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Paccar is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to General Motors Company and Paccar as they could maintain their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.