Is General Motors (GM) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Auto-Tires-Trucks space have likely heard of General Motors (GM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

General Motors is one of 105 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. GM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GM's full-year earnings has moved 6.25% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, GM has gained about 52.19% so far this year. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of 1.54%. As we can see, General Motors is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, GM belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry, a group that includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #115 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 4.39% so far this year, so GM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

GM will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

