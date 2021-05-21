Is General Motors (GM) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Auto-Tires-Trucks space have likely heard of General Motors (GM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

General Motors is one of 105 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. GM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GM's full-year earnings has moved 3.83% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, GM has gained about 33.31% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have lost about 6.09% on average. This shows that General Motors is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, GM belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry, a group that includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #106 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 8.93% so far this year, so GM is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to GM as it looks to continue its solid performance.

