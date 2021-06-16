Is General Motors Company (GM) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

General Motors Company (GM) is a stock many investors are watching right now. GM is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A.

We also note that GM holds a PEG ratio of 1.02. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GM's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.89. Over the past 52 weeks, GM's PEG has been as high as 1.17 and as low as 0.71, with a median of 0.92.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. GM has a P/S ratio of 0.72. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.7.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that General Motors Company is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, GM feels like a great value stock at the moment.

