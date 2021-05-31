Is General Motors Company (GM) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

General Motors Company (GM) is a stock many investors are watching right now. GM is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Investors should also note that GM holds a PEG ratio of 1.05. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GM's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.04. GM's PEG has been as high as 1.29 and as low as 0.71, with a median of 0.92, all within the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. GM has a P/S ratio of 0.7. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.71.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that General Motors Company is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, GM feels like a great value stock at the moment.

