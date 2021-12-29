Is General Motors Company (GM) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. General Motors Company (GM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

General Motors Company is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 117 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. General Motors Company is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GM's full-year earnings has moved 7.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that GM has returned about 37.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have gained about 11.5% on average. This shows that General Motors Company is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YAMHF). The stock is up 20.3% year-to-date.

In Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 12.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, General Motors Company belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry, which includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #184 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 30.5% so far this year, so GM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry. This 24-stock industry is currently ranked #112. The industry has moved +2.1% year to date.

Investors interested in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector may want to keep a close eye on General Motors Company and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.