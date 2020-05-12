Is General Mills (GIS) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of General Mills (GIS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of GIS and the rest of the Consumer Staples group's stocks.

General Mills is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 174 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. GIS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GIS's full-year earnings has moved 2.69% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that GIS has returned about 13.54% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have lost about 15.20% on average. As we can see, General Mills is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, GIS is a member of the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #27 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 11.51% so far this year, so GIS is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track GIS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.