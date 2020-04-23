Is General Mills (GIS) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of General Mills (GIS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

General Mills is one of 176 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. GIS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GIS's full-year earnings has moved 2.62% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, GIS has moved about 12.38% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -15.93%. This means that General Mills is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, GIS belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 12.42% so far this year, meaning that GIS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

GIS will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

