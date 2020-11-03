Is General Mills (GIS) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. General Mills (GIS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

General Mills is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 175 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. GIS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GIS's full-year earnings has moved 2.27% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that GIS has returned about 11.52% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -7.46% on a year-to-date basis. This means that General Mills is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, GIS belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 44 individual companies and currently sits at #159 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 4.64% so far this year, so GIS is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Consumer Staples sector will want to keep a close eye on GIS as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

