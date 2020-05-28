Is General Mills (GIS) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. General Mills (GIS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of GIS and the rest of the Consumer Staples group's stocks.

General Mills is one of 174 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. GIS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GIS's full-year earnings has moved 5.20% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that GIS has returned about 13.56% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have lost about 12.85% on average. This means that General Mills is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, GIS belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 9.12% so far this year, so GIS is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track GIS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

