Is General Mills (GIS) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is General Mills (GIS) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

General Mills is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 179 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. GIS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GIS's full-year earnings has moved 0.90% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that GIS has returned about 0.32% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -0.13%. As we can see, General Mills is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, GIS is a member of the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #109 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 0.41% so far this year, so GIS is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Investors in the Consumer Staples sector will want to keep a close eye on GIS as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.