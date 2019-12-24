Is General Mills (GIS) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is General Mills (GIS) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

General Mills is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 179 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. GIS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GIS's full-year earnings has moved 0.81% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that GIS has returned about 35.39% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 22.27%. This means that General Mills is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, GIS belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 21.84% so far this year, meaning that GIS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to GIS as it looks to continue its solid performance.

